Prevention is better than a cure: Let’s apply this adage to banking

Second, regulation cannot substitute culture or governance because some risk and supervision models are useful but are all incomplete; every regulatory tweak creates an industry of consultants and accountants that ‘teaches to the test’. Leo Tolstoy’s opening line of Anna Karenina, “All happy families are alike, but every unhappy family is unhappy in its own way" is often invoked by banks not involved in a ‘current’ crisis. This may not be true because every crisis reveals how the bank’s management, risk managers, auditors and board directors ‘set the tone from the top’ on longevity, moderation and trusteeship through decisions on compensation, growth and leverage. Credit Suisse had capital and liquidity, but its annual report describes many litigations and acknowledges poor risk controls, a lead indicator of bad ancestors in management and governance. SVB’s board was negligent in not understanding that bank balance sheets are more important than their profit and loss statements; it lamented deposit growth but didn’t lower deposit interest rates, failed to mandate a lowering of its uninsured deposit share, and didn’t strategize to raise more stable retail deposits. Indian bank governance has two mirror-image challenges; in public sector banks, the principal shareholder has been more powerful than the board or chief executive, while in private sector banks, the CEO has been more powerful than the board or shareholders. These are sought to be addressed with ‘judgement’ based interventions on board member approvals, shareholding caps, non-licensing of industrial groups and CEO approval, tenure and compensation caps. Much future upside lies in the art and science of improving the effectiveness of bank boards.