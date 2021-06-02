Prices, profits and the pandemic: What RBI could do

Will RBI be able to respond? Last year, RBI was faced with conflicting objectives on inflation, bond yields and the rupee, also known as the impossible trinity. It bought dollars to prevent the rupee from strengthening too much and purchased government bonds to keep bond yields from spiralling out of control. But this created excess rupee liquidity in the banking system, which over time can stoke inflation and other financial imbalances. These conflicting objectives are also likely to linger this year, and RBI will have to juggle them carefully.