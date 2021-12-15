Privacy assurances mustn’t result in data value losses

While there are clearly a number of different normative technologies being developed to augment existing data protection regulations, they all fall into two broad categories. The first provides data subjects with tools they can use to manage personal data, right from the moment it is created, thus allowing them to determine how it is subsequently shared to the point of even controlling how insights generated from this data are used. Examples of this approach include the Solid project (promoted by Sir Tim Berners-Lee) and the MyData model of human-centric design. Both these sets of tools operate on data from before it is collected, granting individuals full control over the data’s entire life-cycle and giving them tools with which to manage its creation, storage and use as well as to control its flow between different data controllers. However, in order for these tools to proliferate, they need to be widely adopted by a large enough number of users that would convince data controllers of the necessity of implementing these protocols in their offerings.