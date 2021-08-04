Privacy checks can be built into software architecture

Central to privacy laws anywhere in the world is a set of principles that define how personal data can be collected and processed. These include notice and consent (the obligation to obtain the informed consent of the data principal before collecting or processing her data), purpose limitation (the obligation to ensure that the purpose for which data is being collected is described in clear and specific terms), data minimization (the obligation to only collect as much data as is strictly necessary to achieve the stated purpose), retention limitation (the obligation to ensure that data is not retained for longer than required to achieve the stated purpose), and use limitation (the obligation to ensure that data is only used for the purpose for which it was collected). DEPA makes it possible for all these principles to be programatically achieved in relation to the transfer of data from one data fiduciary to another.