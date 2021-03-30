Privacy must not be diluted at the altar of competition

This is the latest example of the tension between competition and privacy regulators on questions of how data businesses should be governed, and by whom. Data protection regulators contend that since it is they who are responsible for the personal privacy of users, it should be they who have the last word on matters relating to personal data. Competition regulators, on the other hand, point out that since the privacy-related actions of big tech companies reduce consumer choice, it should be treated as a non-price factor that affects consumer welfare. Accordingly, they argue, it falls within their regulatory remit to control. Taken at face value, these divergent viewpoints suggest that privacy and competition occupy opposite ends of the spectrum. While competition law restricts conduct harmful to consumer welfare, data protection law ensures that users can have a reasonable expectation of privacy. The issue, however, is not as cut and dried as made out to be. Rather than being mutually exclusive to each other, issues of privacy and competition frequently overlap, to the point where enforcement by one regulator can cause a regulated entity to act in a manner prohibited by the other.

