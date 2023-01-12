Private geo-engineers are just winging it to shade the planet

The good news is that private releases are too tiny to cause any harm. But the bad news is that it won’t advance science. For years, scientists have been trying to do a small release to track. But using official channels has run into resistance. Scientists have tried to run an experiment called SCoPEx from Mexico and Sweden but been blocked by environmental groups. Yet, scientific experiments might tell us how natural and human-generated sulphur works up there and under what circumstances it might be reasonable to release [for its possible sun-shade effect]—say, if it gets so hot in India that millions are at threat, a scenario described in Kim Stanley Robinson’s 2020 novel The Ministry for the Future.

