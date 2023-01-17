Private quasi-regulatory entities offer digital strength1 min read . Updated: 17 Jan 2023, 10:11 PM IST
We can thank their modern skills for India’s notable success with public infrastructure in digital spaces
While there is widespread support for India’s digital public infrastructure achievements, a small, articulate chorus of voices has begun to question certain aspects of the approach. Their concerns, for the most part, relate to the role played by the self-regulatory organizations at the heart of these ecosystems. In a recent paper, Smriti Parsheera, a well-regarded analyst of Indian tech policy, argued that these organizations have become “Alt Big Tech" and need to be regulated to ensure fairness and competition.