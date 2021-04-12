Production-linked incentives: A well-designed scheme

Incentives for electronics have been availed by several firms, including Samsung, Foxconn, Hon Hai, Rising Star, Wistron and Pegatron. Of these, Foxconn, Hon Hai, Wistron and Pegatron are contract manufacturers for Apple iPhones. Among Indian mobile phone companies, Lava, Micromax, Padget and Optiemus have been approved as beneficiaries. In the pharma sector, 130 companies have submitted expressions of interest, particularly as the incentives relate to active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and medical devices. In the electronic components sector, companies like Ascent Circuits, Visicon, Neolync and Vitesco have applied. If all these companies deliver on their projections, the incentive payments would total about ₹2 trillion. The biggest chunk of that is for automobile and auto component companies ( ₹57,000 crore), electronics and components ( ₹51,000 crore) and pharmaceuticals and APIs ( ₹15,000 crore). Of the companies that have been in the programme the longest, only Samsung has been able to meet its investment and production criteria. Other companies are now petitioning the government to move the benchmark year forward by declaring the pandemic as a ‘force majeure’ event.