Prospects for 2025 are visible in the end-of-year haze
Summary
- Indian policymakers will have their hands full as the US and China clash, global geopolitics thickens and AI begins to create uncertainty, especially when it comes to jobs.
Wintry January mornings are known to obscure clear 20/20 vision. When combined with year-end revelries, a chemically-induced mist occludes the faculty of foresight. But, as 2024 fades into the history pages, the year-end miasma might still hold some clues to prospects in 2025.