Prudent pricing is key to push green brands

In a recent conversation with Mint, Samit Sinha, managing partner at Alchemist Brand Consulting, also highlighted the importance of the price-value equation. For a significantly large percentage of Indian consumers, price is often the sole determining factor of their purchase. “They simply cannot afford to spend a few extra rupees towards a cause which, from the perspective of the grim realities of their daily lives, would seem too distant and abstract," he said. Unless the government intervenes to help make sustainability affordable for companies and their consumers, the shift will not happen quickly enough to be consequential, except for the truly conscientious consumers from the affluent segments of society, he added.