PSBs should operate like proper banks if they can’t be privatized

This is something that Indian politicians and policymakers need to realize. As R.C. Bhargava, a former Indian Administrative Service officer and current chairman of Maruti Suzuki, points out in his book Getting Competitive: A Practitioner’s Guide for India, in the context of Japan: “The policies for regulating and promoting industrial growth do not have any social content in them." Hence, PSBs should be run as proper banks irrespective of whether they are privatized or not. If they are not privatized, the government’s stake in these banks needs to come down to 33%, something which would help them raise more capital.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}