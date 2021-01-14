Pssst... Does anyone out here want a quick covid jab?

For decades, Patel has spent much of his year living across the Mandovi river from my home in Goa, where both of us were caught unawares by the erratic, arbitrary way India’s smallest state implemented its first draconian lockdown to combat the virus. The eminent public health expert was lathi-charged by the police while simply buying vegetables near his home. Now he says the inchoate race to roll out inadequately-tested vaccines displays an element of “keeping up with the Joneses" which “was exactly the same inspiration which led to the lockdown in March, assuming that the way the pandemic was decimating wealthy countries would hit our country as badly or even worse." Those decisions proved misplaced, and Patel warns that “in a country famous not only for its astonishing levels of deprivation, as illustrated by the stubbornly high levels of malnutrition, coupled with one of the highest levels of inequality in the world, we should be doubly wary of the vaccine programme being hijacked by vested interests, a euphemism for the rich and well-connected. I hope the government will ensure that the programme is entirely run by the state and that not a single dose is allowed into the private market until all the priority populations, in every region of the country, have been immunized."