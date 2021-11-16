Psychohistory and the crystal balls offered by big data

Much of why the Foundation trilogy is so timeless has to do with psychohistory—the fictional science around which the plot of the entire series revolves. Using a combination of mathematics, history and sociology, psychohistory makes it possible for the protagonist, Hari Seldon, to predict the flow of future historical events with fine-grained accuracy. The science is based on the premise that, while no one can ever expect to predict what a single human is going to do, if you are modelling a large enough population, it is possible to describe the sequence in which future events will take place with unerring accuracy. The Galactic Empire in which the Foundation series is set has a population in excess of a quintillion people, allowing Seldon to accurately foresee its downfall and develop a plan to shape the course of these future events so that its worst effects could be mitigated.