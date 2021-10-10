Public finance ought to throw its weight behind clean energy

Fortunately, we already have solutions to the problem. At the United Nations Climate Change Conference (CoP-26) in Glasgow, governments and financial institutions must commit to supporting cheaper, cleaner, no-regrets energy, and to ending all international support for fossil-fuel-based power. We are already starting to see significant progress. In May, G7 member states committed to cease all of their international financing for coal projects by the end of 2021, and to “phase out new direct government support for carbon-intensive international fossil fuel energy." Moreover, South Korea, Japan and now China—the world’s largest providers of international coal financing—have also agreed to stop funding coal projects overseas.

