Public sector banks: More sinned against than sinners

Did PSB employees get any bonus for over achieving this target set by the Prime Minister? Of course not. Recall those 50 days after 8 November 2016 when old currency notes were to be exchanged for new ones? In that small window of less than two months, more than ₹15 trillion in denominations of ₹500 and ₹1,000 had to be counted, verified and accepted, and exchanged for new notes of ₹500 and ₹2,000. Bank employees had to practically stop all other work and work late hours, for some well past midnight. Guess what? Much of this was accomplished by the unsung staff of PSBs in far-flung branches across the country. Demonetization may not have succeeded in rooting out black money, but it did prove the capability of Indian PSBs in executing a currency reshuffle on a truly massive scale.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}