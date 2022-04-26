Public sector banks must move beyond recapitalization bonds

In October 2017, the government came up with the idea of issuing recapitalization bonds to put fresh money into PSBs. The way this magic wand worked was fairly simple. Let’s say a bank needed to be recapitalized to the extent of ₹2,000 crore. The government issued recapitalization bonds worth that amount, and the bank then used its deposits to buy these bonds. The Centre took that money and re-invested it back in the bank. This ensured two things. First, any bank which was running short on capital was adequately capitalized. Second, the government didn’t have to spend any money from its budget, at least not immediately. Of course, the government has to pay an annual interest on these bonds to PSBs. The interest amounts to anywhere between 6% and 8% a year.