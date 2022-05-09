Public servants or overlords? Voters have to take a call

In Kolkata, in the afternoon, after visiting the residence of the deceased activist Arjun, Shah announced that the perpetrators of this crime would face the harshest punishment. Earlier, too, Shah visited the homes of BJP workers, who suffered in political clashes. Obviously, he does not want his party’s morale to deteriorate under any circumstances. West Bengal’s situation is worrying. Since the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, nearly 50 people have been killed in political clashes, according to senior state BJP leader Dilip Ghosh. The West Bengal government has not made any official data available on this so far. The ruling Trinamool Congress dismisses the claims though the state has a long history of political violence.