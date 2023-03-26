Punjab’s situation is more than one of law and order

It is the obligation of the countries concerned to end this, but they hesitate in the name of freedom of expression. This is the classic Western double standard. Would they have taken the same had it been the ISIS protesting? Why are the operators of torture centres such as Guantanamo Bay and Abu Ghraib quiet? They are the same people who want to label Russian president Vladimir Putin a war criminal; yet for them, both Bushes, father, and son, are mass leaders who attacked Iraq and killed 450,000 people. Undoubtedly, the moment has come again for the ministry of foreign affairs to show its teeth.