Purpose may not be as important as it’s made out to be

“Science is boring," writes Michael Strevens in The Knowledge Machine - How Irrationality Created Modern Science. Many of us who see only the beauty of the ideas and insights are blind to the long years of “tedious laboratory labour". I am yet to read Strevens’ book, as it is not easily available here, but I would like to share these lines: “The single greatest obstacle to successful science is the difficulty of persuading brilliant minds to give up the intellectual pleasures of continual speculation and debate, theorizing and arguing, and to turn instead to a life consisting almost entirely of the production of experimental data."