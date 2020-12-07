Purpose, process and politics all matter to the success of policies

In the case of the recently-legislated Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, the government could be forgiven for having thought it was enacting changes that would actually empower farmers and win their applause. Further, most political parties have been in favour of it. Many have had it in their election manifestos repeatedly. For long, intellectuals have been writing about its benefits. So, it was perhaps seen to be an easy win. However, protests by a section of India’s farming community have taken a serious turn. India never ceases to surprise.

On a rainy Sunday monsoon afternoon in Singapore, I finished reading the Shantakumar Committee report of 2015 and two articles written in September and October by Harish Damodaran in Indian Express, explaining the working of the government procurement of agricultural produce, together with minimum support prices (MSPs). In a recent interview, Raghuram Rajan stated that the government’s intent is not to hurt farmers, but to generate stronger income for them, and that any competition to procure from farmers is undoubtedly a good thing for them.

From what I gather, MSP procurement is another one of those Indian policies that work well in theory but not in practice. There is a policy called “minimum support price for 23 farm products". But, how it actually works is in fits and starts, and in symbolic rather than substantive ways. Procurement is left to states at that price. Not all states buy at that price and not all the produce. Some states buy some products (mostly wheat and paddy) and Food Corporation of India (FCI) buys it off them and distributes it to deficit states. Some states even give commissions for procurement. These commission rates vary widely from state to state.

MSP-based procurement is not a statutory obligation on the part of states to farmers. It does not act as an insurance. It is left to the states. States are under no obligation to procure at the official price a certain minimum quantity from all farmers so that they are assured of some income.

Given that a vast majority of landholdings is small and large holdings are concentrated, a marketable surplus will be available only with few farmers, and hence it is entirely plausible that MSPs serve only a few, notwithstanding ‘explanations’ to the contrary. If not 5.8% of agricultural households, as was the impression one formed on reading the Shantakumar Committee report, even if it serves 20% of them in the aggregate, it is still a small fraction of all agricultural households in the country.

If only a few states were procuring farm output at MSPs through their mandis, and if that hasn’t been touched by the new law, which does not mention anything about discontinuing that system, nor does it annul any existing law (though no existing law binds any state to conduct MSP-based procurement), then really what is the fuss about?

The first fear of protesters is that this law is a prequel to the cessation of MSP announcements. If that happens, then automatically the mandi system of procurement would become defunct. To counteract that, states can continue to procure produce at announced MSPs. If the Commission on Agricultural Costs and Prices (CACP) no longer announces MSPs, these states can calculate their own support prices and buy agricultural produce accordingly.

Then, the question is whether FCI would buy it from them. What if FCI procurement from states and redistribution to deficit states is discontinued? These states will be left with surplus foodgrains that have been paid for and their fiscal costs would be high. They would be unable to bear this burden. That is the second fear.

Therefore, the sum of these two fears is that this law may be the beginning of a process of gradual erosion of procurement of foodgrains in two states from better-off farmers who have been beneficiaries of the existing practice.

But, as long as the public distribution system (PDS) exists, FCI will have to procure foodgrains from surplus states. There is very little chance of disruption of the status quo to the detriment of farmers. No existing law is being annulled or cancelled or repudiated, nor is there any announcement of a discontinuation of existing policies. Therefore, it is reasonable to conclude that the resistance reflects a problem of process and is a case of politics rather than against the policy’s purpose.

The UK government has a nudge unit to think about ways in which people approach decisions. That is different from examining ex-ante potential winners and losers from government policies. In general, even if they are in a minority, losers from any change will protest loudly, and they will make sure that their protests are taken seriously. Policymakers have to anticipate the grievances of losers and prepare mitigation strategies and responses in advance. In most cases, such preparation is about wider consultation, recognition of participation, and making space for co-ownership of the change. This is sound policymaking with risk management, for a setback in one field of policy reform could have a contagion effect on other reforms and governance in general.

These are the author’s personal views.

V. Anantha Nageswaran is a member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister.

