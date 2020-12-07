Purpose, process and politics all matter to the success of policies

The UK government has a nudge unit to think about ways in which people approach decisions. That is different from examining ex-ante potential winners and losers from government policies. In general, even if they are in a minority, losers from any change will protest loudly, and they will make sure that their protests are taken seriously. Policymakers have to anticipate the grievances of losers and prepare mitigation strategies and responses in advance. In most cases, such preparation is about wider consultation, recognition of participation, and making space for co-ownership of the change. This is sound policymaking with risk management, for a setback in one field of policy reform could have a contagion effect on other reforms and governance in general.