Purposeful gamification: Transforming user engagement and loyalty

The concept and understanding of consumer engagement is no longer what it used to be. In fact, the traditional form of engagement, that decades ago turned digital, is now obsolete. With over five billion people active on social media, and the average Indian user spending nearly 190 minutes per day online, 96% of global businesses are now relying on social platforms to drive growth. And yet, the real struggle lies not in reaching audiences, but in meaningfully connecting with them in an environment that’s noisy and cluttered.