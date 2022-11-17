Push that genie of inflation into the expectations bottle

Of these, the second factor is of particular interest. The entrenching of inflationary expectations. How do expectations get formed? How does a central bank know what the public at large expects inflation to be in the near or far future? Imagine if everyone believes prices are going up, and hence workers start demanding higher wages, and producers start marking up output prices. When such signs become visible, it can reinforce the belief that prices are indeed going up. This is how self-fulfilling prophecies work. But there is enough noise in the system and also competitive forces that keep prices capped. Central banks then rely on household surveys and sophisticated econometric analysis of those survey results. For a rather long time, it looked as if American expectations were “anchored" around 2% annual inflation. In India too, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) conducts regular surveys to gauge inflation expectations. Monetary policy has to be guided by these expectations, and it is also the role of policy to ensure that such expectations get anchored around the target. India’s target has been 4% in 2-6% band.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}