Put your best oxygen levels forward

* Pulse oximeter: This is the little fingertip device that I suspect the vast majority of us had no idea about prior to 2020. Its function depends on a simple fact: haemoglobin that is carrying oxygen looks redder than haemoglobin that is not. (In fact, this is why your blood is red). When you stick your finger into it, an oximeter will shine a beam of light into the tiny blood vessels, the capillaries, in your fingertip. That beam goes on to strike a light sensor in the oximeter which, in effect, measures the redness of the blood in your capillaries. How red it is tells us about the health of your haemoglobin: how much of it is carrying oxygen and how much is not. The oximeter translates this into the oxygen saturation reading that appears on its display within seconds. This is how I know my level is 98% as I finish this column, though it’s hard to type with an oximeter on my finger.