Mikhail Gorbachev was a man who hoped for the best, and got the worst. The legacy of the last Soviet leader, who died last week aged 91, was largely undone by two decades of Vladimir Putin. Now a grinding war in Ukraine is its grim and bloody requiem. Gorbachev had an aversion to violence, a desire to work within the system, a curiosity about the West born of state-sponsored trips abroad, and lofty ideals. All of these, together with ill-conceived economic reforms, eventually led to his downfall. When Gorbachev left office in 1991, he called on Russians to preserve the democratic freedoms he had introduced. But the chaos he left allowed a kleptocracy to take root instead—one that’s now likely to weaponize his death.