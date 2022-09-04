Putin could turn Gorbachev’s death to his political advantage

All of this left the Kremlin in a bind over Gorbachev’s death. He’s a reminder of that humiliation. Even worse, his name has faint remnants of a moment when there were hopes for freedom, openness and reform. Though few were listening by the end, the former Soviet leader was inconveniently loud in his criticism of the Kremlin’s grip, which he argued came with growing costs. He pointed out in 2017 that Russia could not fix stagnation without a change of government. His reformist perestroika policies, he wrote as recently as last year, was a humanist project that leaned on individual initiative and broke with autocracy. “This is what makes perestroika relevant today; any other choice can only lead our country down a dead-end road."