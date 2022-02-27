Kyiv’s residents have watched shells rain down these past days, as they did in 1941, then at the start of a brutal war in which Ukraine endured unthinkable suffering. As images circulate of families huddled in basements and subways for safety while rocket strikes light up the sky, it’s hard not to make the comparison. Except, this time, the threat is from the east. It’s an imperfect parallel, but a vivid one for many Ukrainians that clashes starkly with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s outlandish claims to be “denazifying" Ukraine. Never mind his narrative—glossing over inconvenient details like the Nazi-Soviet pact— that 1941 is in fact a reason for invasion, an effort to avoid the errors of “appeasement." “We will not make this mistake the second time," he said in his Thursday speech.

But it’s also a parallel which the Kremlin would be unwise to dismiss. Blitzkrieg campaigns are appealing in the eye of planners but rarely turn out to be either painless or brief—even for those with apparent military superiority. Russian forces may well overwhelm the Ukrainian capital, but keeping control in the face of a hostile population, not to mention achieving Putin’s longer term aims of regime change and security, is a different matter altogether.

It’s worth noting that Ukraine has already held back Russia more effectively than many thought it would. It’s early days, but the Russian attack hasn’t been surgical nor have particularly sophisticated tactics been on display. Then there’s the ratio question. Combat theory dictates that attackers need at least a 3:1 ratio to overwhelm defenders in the first instance, and that holds so even in conflicts with new technologies and autonomous systems, as Mick Ryan, a retired major general in the Australian Army, told me. Russia’s estimated 190,000 personnel, meanwhile, face a force of 205,000 active Ukrainian troops. Fighting on the ground, as Ryan points out, is always uncertain and unpredictable, and Moscow may have underestimated the difficulties ahead.

Of course, Russia has more resources it can deploy. Western intelligence reports warned Moscow plans to take control of the city with “overwhelming force." As reported in Ukrainian media, the plan to capture Kyiv and seize the government—with cyber-attacks, airborne troops and saboteurs engaging in arson and looting, triggering a panic exit—will be difficult to repel if numbers are sufficiently large. But that’s at best a battle won, not triumph overall, let alone long-term success on Putin’s terms, which would involve securing Ukraine’s fealty to Russia. Russia’s military is far better trained and equipped than when I was alongside them in Grozny over two decades ago. Moscow has spent heavily on overhauling its armed forces for this very moment. Commanding officers are prepared, as are their conscripts. But Russians are attacking a neighbour with whom many may have family ties—they are not, like Ukrainians, defending their livelihoods, homes, families or cherished values like democracy and freedom.

But there’s the fundamental question of whether this victory, as Putin would see it—securing a friendly government, halting Ukraine’s westward drift—is achievable at all with his current strategy. The Kremlin seems to be achieving the opposite. It says it wants to liberate Ukraine, not occupy it. It wants to replace Ukraine’s president with a friendly alternative.

But Ukraine, for all its troubles, is a democracy, not an autocracy. Its leadership cannot just be replaced by removing incumbent Volodymyr Zelensky. While Ukrainians were friendly with Moscow, once opinion polls suggest that is no longer the case. Keeping a pro-Russian alternative in place will require sustained force—an occupation Russia can ill-afford.

Moscow may have counted on Zelensky’s unpopularity, not the comedian-turned-president’s emergence as a wartime leader, with even opponents rallying behind him. He has plenty of detractors and has certainly stumbled through difficult moments in this crisis, but he has risen to the occasion now. With rousing emotional speeches, Zelensky has been vowing not to leave Kyiv, though he and his family are likely to be Moscow’s prime targets.

Finally, there’s the question of time. Ukrainians are likely to fight for as long as it takes, because they have little choice. They will receive financial and military support, even if the West is reluctant to put boots on the ground. Russia is not exactly fragile, but it has finite resources, an already stagnating economy now under assault from Western sanctions, and also a population that, despite official opinion polls, is probably unsupportive of this war. The Russian elite are watching assets crumble.

Vladimir Putin may well take Kyiv. He will certainly achieve instability—he already has. But can he turn Ukraine into a loyal neighbour and the buffer he needs? That seems far harder.

Clara Ferreira Marques is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and member of the editorial board covering commodities and environmental, social and governance issues

