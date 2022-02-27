Putin could win the battle for Kyiv and lose the war he began

Of course, Russia has more resources it can deploy. Western intelligence reports warned Moscow plans to take control of the city with “overwhelming force." As reported in Ukrainian media, the plan to capture Kyiv and seize the government—with cyber-attacks, airborne troops and saboteurs engaging in arson and looting, triggering a panic exit—will be difficult to repel if numbers are sufficiently large. But that’s at best a battle won, not triumph overall, let alone long-term success on Putin’s terms, which would involve securing Ukraine’s fealty to Russia. Russia’s military is far better trained and equipped than when I was alongside them in Grozny over two decades ago. Moscow has spent heavily on overhauling its armed forces for this very moment. Commanding officers are prepared, as are their conscripts. But Russians are attacking a neighbour with whom many may have family ties—they are not, like Ukrainians, defending their livelihoods, homes, families or cherished values like democracy and freedom.