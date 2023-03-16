Putting a $7 tn claim to the test

But is it a reasonable claim? To put that question in some perspective, consider this thought experiment. Suppose I tell you: “I spent more on movie tickets in 2022 than in 2021 and 2020 combined." You might be impressed, thinking I saw more films in 2022 than in both those years together. But then you find what I paid, on average, for tickets in each of those years: ₹200 in 2020, ₹250 in 2021 and ₹500 in 2022. (These are not actual numbers, just ones off the top of my head, you understand.)

