Puzzles that attend economic analysis of real interest rates

Recently, the term structure of interest rates has become inverted, by which it is meant that short-term rates are higher than long-term rates. Economists have debated for decades whether such a sign might be a good predictor of a recession. (The theory is that low long-term rates mean that future demand to invest will be low, a bearish sign.) Yet, the current data sets are ambiguous. So, not only are real interest rates often hard to predict, but they themselves are not typically clear predictive signals on their own.