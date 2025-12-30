On the last day of the year 2000, the future looked bright. The world had survived the Y2K bug, and early signs seemed to indicate that the rapid proliferation of internet access points would dramatically benefit society.
Will the next quarter of a century be as full of technology surprises as the past 25 years?
SummaryWe tend to over-expect technological change and underestimate its second-order effects. The real story of the next quarter-century may not be as much about what new technologies enable as the extent to which we can redesign our geopolitical and institutional architectures to take advantage of them.
On the last day of the year 2000, the future looked bright. The world had survived the Y2K bug, and early signs seemed to indicate that the rapid proliferation of internet access points would dramatically benefit society.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More