Questions that still hover around our monetary policy framework

Question two: Should core inflation be the nominal anchor of monetary policy? RBI targets consumer price inflation, dominated by food prices that do not respond to monetary policy. So should it shift its nominal anchor to core inflation? I was one of the economists who had made this suggestion to the Urjit Patel committee in a meeting held in December 2013. The committee chose headline over core because inflation expectations react to changes in the overall price level rather than only a part of it. Thailand, which was the only economy that used core inflation as its nominal anchor for monetary policy, shifted to targeting headline inflation.