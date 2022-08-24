Quiet quitters are looking in the wrong place for meaningful work

Most of us spend a large share of our lives at work. It’s important to feel a sense of purpose and to be motivated by what we do. But what few people will tell you is that meaning doesn’t come from a mission to change the world. People feel valuable when they can apply their skills to solve problems. Sometimes that satisfaction come from solving the world’s big problems, but more often it’s conquering the little ones. People who report high levels of job satisfaction often aren’t working at cool startups or NGOs — you'll find them at all kinds of jobs, like truck driving. They do their jobs well, apply their skills and are paid accordingly — it’s not complicated.