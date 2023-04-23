Congress needs Opposition unity more than ever

Wayanad, in Kerala, is the constituency from which he won the 2019 general elections. He was defeated at Amethi, the old Gandhi family bastion. However, things changed after he was convicted in a defamation case by a lower court in Surat last month. The Lok Sabha secretariat swiftly removed him from membership of the House. The question now is whether Priyanka will contest from this seat if the Election Commission chooses to hold a by-election in Wayanad. Although there was talk within the Congress that she might contest from Rae Bareli instead of Sonia Gandhi, Kerala is crucial the Congress, which won 15 of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in the state. It would not want to lose even one of these seats in 2024. For this, one member of the Gandhi family must represent this state. What will be the approach for the country’s largest state and the home state of the Gandhi-Nehru family, Uttar Pradesh, in such a situation?

