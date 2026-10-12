Rahul Gandhi seizes the streets, but Delhi remains distant

An unprecedented disruption swept across New Delhi and the National Capital Region on Saturday. As many as 245 trains were cancelled. More than 40 stations of the Delhi Metro were shut down. Bus routes were diverted. Many schools held online classes and some exams were cancelled. Roads were under unprecedented barricading.
It achieved desired results. Supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) failed to make it to Jantar Mantar. Their leader Abhijit Dipke and his associates were arrested. Through the day, the Delhi police arrested 7,000 people. Frustrated, the protesters have declared they will carry on with their resistance. It seems after a long time protests and protesters are back on Indian streets.