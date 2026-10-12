Rahul Gandhi seizes the streets, but Delhi remains distant

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi lead more than 200 lawmakers of the opposition INDIA bloc from Parliament gate to the Election Commission office. Police and paramilitary forces arrested them near Akashwani Bhawan. But the Congress MPs sat there for 9 hours. Rahul said the MPs were going to meet Gyanesh Kumar. The Election Commission denied any request for a meeting. The police, sensing the protest may stretch for long, rounded up everyone and dropped them at a far-off place. The next day, they arrested Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders heading for Jantar Mantar. On Thursday, these people flocked to Rajghat and on Friday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. It’s interesting to note that whatever Rahul Gandhi told the media after meeting the president was denied by the Rashtrapati Bhavan staff within 90 minutes.