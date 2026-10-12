Rahul Gandhi seizes the streets, but Delhi remains distant

An unprecedented disruption swept across New Delhi and the National Capital Region on Saturday. As many as 245 trains were cancelled. More than 40 stations of the Delhi Metro were shut down. Bus routes were diverted. Many schools held online classes and some exams were cancelled. Roads were under unprecedented barricading.
An unprecedented disruption swept across New Delhi and the National Capital Region on Saturday. As many as 245 trains were cancelled. More than 40 stations of the Delhi Metro were shut down. Bus routes were diverted. Many schools held online classes and some exams were cancelled. Roads were under unprecedented barricading.
It achieved desired results. Supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) failed to make it to Jantar Mantar. Their leader Abhijit Dipke and his associates were arrested. Through the day, the Delhi police arrested 7,000 people. Frustrated, the protesters have declared they will carry on with their resistance. It seems after a long time protests and protesters are back on Indian streets.
It achieved desired results. Supporters of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) failed to make it to Jantar Mantar. Their leader Abhijit Dipke and his associates were arrested. Through the day, the Delhi police arrested 7,000 people. Frustrated, the protesters have declared they will carry on with their resistance. It seems after a long time protests and protesters are back on Indian streets.
But some pertinent questions need to be addressed.
Has the sanctity of examinations been restored since Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation? Will chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation solve all the problems? Will the protesters promise that if Gyanesh Kumar resigns, they will not launch another movement? Are these youngsters planning to form a political party and contest elections? Or they want to play the role of a pressure group?
Let’s go back to the beginning to answer these questions.
On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi lead more than 200 lawmakers of the opposition INDIA bloc from Parliament gate to the Election Commission office. Police and paramilitary forces arrested them near Akashwani Bhawan. But the Congress MPs sat there for 9 hours. Rahul said the MPs were going to meet Gyanesh Kumar. The Election Commission denied any request for a meeting. The police, sensing the protest may stretch for long, rounded up everyone and dropped them at a far-off place. The next day, they arrested Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders heading for Jantar Mantar. On Thursday, these people flocked to Rajghat and on Friday at Rashtrapati Bhavan. It’s interesting to note that whatever Rahul Gandhi told the media after meeting the president was denied by the Rashtrapati Bhavan staff within 90 minutes.
It’s no coincidence that Rahul has surprised people over the last four months. He has staged a sit-in near the prime minister’s residence, appeared at the Parliament Street police station and has now taken his protests to other locations in Delhi.
Rahul Gandhi is trying to shed the perception that he cannot take the fight to the ground. He has recognized the power of visibility, with videos of his face-off with the police going viral and garnering millions of views.
In the coming months, five states including, Uttar Pradesh, will hold assembly elections. Though the Congress has a limited presence in Uttar Pradesh, it lost the opportunity to form a government in Goa and Meghalaya due to its own weakness. In Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) not only wrested power, but established itself as a strong incumbent. That’s why the Congress is in no mood to miss any opportunity.
When in 2013 Narendra Modi made his dash towards Delhi, the Congress was unable to forcefully deny the allegations levelled against the party. Similarly, the AAP easily brushed aside Sheila Dixit’s 15 years of good work. Even in Punjab and Gujarat, the AAP has upset Congress’s applecart.
During the July CJP protests, Rahul Gandhi sat in front of the prime minister’s residence as he didn’t want another competitor to emerge. Before the CJP’s 10 October protest, he tried hard to present himself as the lead face of the resistance.
The AAP maintained a strategic distance from the high-voltage drama. In the coming Punjab elections, the party is in direct contest with the Congress. Then in Gujarat, the AAP wants to capitalize on the 12.92% of votes it secured in the last assembly polls. In the past, the Congress’s short-term alliances with communists and socialists have contributed to its long-term decline.
We should look at the compulsions of the other members of the INDIA bloc. They don’t want Congress to expand in their states beyond a point. But they need its support to ward off the existential threat. Mamata Banerjee is a glaring example. Her 20 Lok Sabha and four Rajya Sabha MPs have switched sides. Tejashwi Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal could win just 25 seats in the 2025 Bihar polls.
The Congress sees an opportunity in the changed political landscape and believes it can drive a harder bargain with regional satraps. This explains Rahul Gandhi’s renewed push, with his sights set on the 2029 general election. But before taking on Narendra Modi, the party must deliver strong performances in assembly polls. I am reminded of Hazrat Nizamuddin Auliya’s famous quip: Hanoz dilli door ast. Delhi is still far off.
Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.