Rahul Matthan: How we lost control to the algorithms, and how to get it back
Rahul Matthan 4 min read 16 Sept 2025, 01:09 pm IST
Summary
A tech pioneer’s 1948 theory explains how modern algorithms are shaping our society—and why we need to make them democratic.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
In 1948, Norbert Wiener published a work titled Cybernetics: Or Control and Communication in the Animal and the Machine. In it, he pointed out that all biological organisms, machines and social systems follow the same homeostatic principles when it comes to adjusting their behaviour.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story