India's role in the world order is keenly being watched
04 Apr 2023
The global power balance is undergoing significant changes, with a Russia-China axis and other developments in the Indo-Pacific region. India's role and choices are coming into sharper relief, as it is being wooed by key powers and playing a central role in shaping the global governance agenda. However, India's options may be constrained with the current fracturing of the global power balance. India must strengthen its domestic political, economic, and military sinews and develop strong partnerships with like-minded nations, while also innovating and experimenting with new ideas to find its rightful place in the comity of nations.
In the last few days, global engagements have underscored the rapidly evolving balance of power in the international order. Chinese President Xi Jinping’s recent visit to Russia has sparked a lot of commentary about the implications of the two nations coming together in unprecedented ways. What had once seemed a distinct possibility to many is now fast becoming an indisputable reality that can no longer be ignored. The tectonic plates of global politics are shifting rapidly, and with it ushering in changes that have long been talked about, with many hoping against hope that they can be avoided. But a Russia-China axis is likely to bring a transformative effect on the international system. This cannot be denied.