India’s role in the world order is keenly being watched

Japan and South Korea also made a strong beginning in normalizing their fraught relationship earlier last month when the leaders of the two nations met—the first such meeting in 12 years. It resulted in Tokyo agreeing to lift its restrictions on exports of semi-conductor materials, even as Seoul decided to withdraw its complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO). South Korea is now redefining its place in the wider Indo-Pacific after shunning the idea initially for fear of offending China. But under Yoon Suk Yeol, Seoul wants to play its part in the evolving strategic dynamics in the region. It wants to be seen as more than just a saner, more stable part of the Korean peninsula. Of all the regional countries in the Indo-Pacific, South Korea has been the most enthusiastic about the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue—the Quad.