Ratan Tata made India a better, kinder place

Shri Ratan Tata’s unwavering support for the dreams of others was one of his most defining qualities. In recent years, he became known for mentoring India’s StartUp ecosystem, investing in many promising ventures. He understood the hopes and aspirations of young entrepreneurs and recognised the potential they had to shape India’s future. By backing their efforts, he empowered a generation of dreamers to take bold risks and push boundaries. This has gone a long way in creating a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship, which I am confident will continue to positively impact India for decades to come.