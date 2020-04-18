RBI bazooka 2.0 to beat covid-19 blues

Leadership messaging is the key in challenging situations and the Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das did exactly that when he called the measures a ‘continuing response’ to the ‘emerging’ situation. Vedanta appreciates and congratulates the Governor for his strong leadership in these times. Markets and businesses will now be reassured that the central bank won’t shy away from doing more if the situation demands it.

The RBI’s Bazooka 2.0 is aimed at deepening the availability of credit from banks through additional TLTRO (targeted long term repo operations) of ₹50,000 crore with focus on small and medium businesses as well as NBFCs with the additional ₹50,000 crore support to key financial institutions other than banks. The reduction of liquidity coverage ratio also helps.

Apart from the reassuring direction, governor Das has delivered a strong incentive to banks to be supportive of lending and building assets by reducing the reverse repo to 3.75% - this is the highest spread in the repo rates in the last four years. We really hope banks recharge their DNA and get back boldly to the fundamental business of credit expansion. The hygiene factors around NPA classification for moratorium accounts, DCCO (date for commencement of commercial operations) delays relief, relaxation of additional provisioning are all welcome steps. Most important is the increase in the WMA (ways and means advances) to states which will go a long way for the fund starved states as social measures that can then be put in place by states will make many of the industry restart in this lockdown phase much smoother in terms of labour availability and relief.

What more can be done?

Like in a supply chain, sometimes shortening it makes it more efficient and speedy. Similarly a direct LTRO window through a special purpose vehicle for corporates (for non-convertible debentures or commercial paper) or to mutual funds (MFs) for on-lending could be a super bazooka, similar to what has been done in the US and UK, as direct transmission of credit will be a massive spur to restart economic activity and supplement business balance sheets versus dependence only on banks. Or again, say a reassurance or credit insurance for MFs or money market debt subscribers – even if temporary - will help prevent the run on redemptions thus helping MFs to continue to play an active role in their capital market lending function. We also believe that like directions around medium and small enterprises and shadow bank institutions, there should also be a guideline to banks to look at credit across the spectrum, largely below AAA category, so that money does not concentrate in just one PSU sector or a few corporate groups. This will help pain alleviation across industries, especially in the private sector.

We at Vedanta are comforted that the well-aligned responses from the finance minister around economic relief, procedural relief combined with the liquidity boost by RBI with two rounds of deep intervention is in the right direction and more important is the message – proactive intervention, variety of tools and bold decisions to fight back!

(The writer is chief financial officer at Vedanta.)

