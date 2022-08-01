RBI does not need to really hit the panic button now

Thus, it is fair to assume that the rate hike may not be accompanied by any hawkish undertone. Our base case would be to see a 50 bps rate hike in repo, which currently at 4.9%. However, it also quite possible that it could be a tad lower at 35 bps too. Multiple scenarios are possible, but we are of the view that RBI need not really hit the panic button for now and maintain the pace displayed in past few policy meetings. Either way, markets have discounted the same and may not react negatively if rate hike is up to 50 bps. Anything above that could mean a nasty turn for yields, which are struggling to stay afloat. So, all eyes on the RBI MPC, the same way Arjuna in the epic Mahabharata had focus on the eye of the fish!