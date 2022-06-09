RBI expected to front-load more hikes in coming policies

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s decision to hike the repo rate by another 50 basis points to 4.9% is only a tad higher than our expectation of a 40 bps hike. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC)’s message of focusing on withdrawal of accommodation, to move away from the “accommodative" stance, despite hike in the reverse repo rate in April and the off-cycle repo rate hike in May, was expected. As inflation nears 8%, at a nearly eight-year high, RBI’s focus to bring inflation back to within the upper tolerance band of 6% clearly indicates the possibility of more rate hikes in the near term.

