There is an old governance adage: “The role of a board is not to run the business, but to ensure that the business is well-run”. Yet, over the past decade, many boardrooms have shifted away from that principle. Agendas have grown crowded, board papers have swelled into hundreds of pages, and directors have often spent disproportionate time reviewing policies, noting operational updates and approving routine matters, leaving little room for discussions that could shape an institution’s future.
How the RBI’s governance overhaul frees bank boards to focus on strategy
SummaryBy streamlining compliance processes and defining delegation norms, the RBI’s updated framework allows bank directors to shift their focus from routine paperwork to long-term risk and strategy. Will they grab the opportunity?
There is an old governance adage: “The role of a board is not to run the business, but to ensure that the business is well-run”. Yet, over the past decade, many boardrooms have shifted away from that principle. Agendas have grown crowded, board papers have swelled into hundreds of pages, and directors have often spent disproportionate time reviewing policies, noting operational updates and approving routine matters, leaving little room for discussions that could shape an institution’s future.
About the Author
Deepti Berera is a partner with Deloitte South Asia's strategy, risk and transactions advisory practice. A corporate governance and enterprise risk adviser with over 17 years of experience, she works closely with board and senior leadership teams to strengthen governance, strategic decision-making and resilience. Her experience spans energy, infrastructure, financial services and emerging technologies. Deepti manages Deloitte’s India Boardroom Program and regularly contributes to industry forums on board effectiveness, geopolitics and corporate governance.
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