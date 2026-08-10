How the RBI’s governance overhaul frees bank boards to focus on strategy

The amendments replace the earlier prescriptive approach, including seven broad themes, mandatory reviews of Action Taken Reports (ATRs), placement of important regulatory communications, and other procedural requirements that guided board agendas. This is done with two consolidated appendices setting out which policies and matters must go to the board, which can be delegated and to which committee. The RBI itself has described the change as architectural rather than substantive. The Governance Amendment Directions consolidate board-placement requirements previously dispersed across multiple master directions and circulars into a single reference framework.