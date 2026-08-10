How the RBI’s governance overhaul frees bank boards to focus on strategy

There is an old governance adage: “The role of a board is not to run the business, but to ensure that the business is well-run”. Yet, over the past decade, many boardrooms have shifted away from that principle. Agendas have grown crowded, board papers have swelled into hundreds of pages, and directors have often spent disproportionate time reviewing policies, noting operational updates and approving routine matters, leaving little room for discussions that could shape an institution’s future.