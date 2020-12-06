RBI has sorted out one dilemma but is beset with another

It is against this backdrop that most of 2021’s risks will play out, with some unknown and undefined risks also threatening to upstage whatever gains are made from the slow recovery process. Covid and its after-effects remain a primary risk, as well as a source of other risks. A second wave of infections and subsequent lockdowns in many countries are likely to keep the global economy depressed for some more time. The rapid pace of vaccine development seems like good news, but it might be a bit premature to start celebrating and eliminating the social distance we’ve maintained so far; while the breakneck speed of vaccine development has been a tremendous scientific achievement (thanks in no small measure to Chinese scientists who released the coronavirus genetic structure in early 2020), there are still many uncertainties baked into its availability and efficacy.