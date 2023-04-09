Everybody appears to love a good bout of high inflation5 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 11:39 PM IST
On balance, RBI’s tolerance of higher prices now appears to exceed that of higher interest rates
It is often asked whether monetary policy is a public good. Looking at the tenor of the monetary policy emerging from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), it might even be legitimate to ask if inflation is also a public good. The first monetary policy for fiscal 2023-24 has hit the pause button on its 11-month drive to increase benchmark interest rates and control inflation. It is quite possible that some level of familiarity with higher inflation has seeped into the national consciousness because inflation has steadfastly stayed above RBI’s legislative mandate for over a year now; the same level of tolerance, however, seems to be missing for higher interest rates. Governor Shaktikanta Das has, however, insisted that it’s only a pause and not a pivot, thereby ensuring that policy expectations do not race ahead of themselves.