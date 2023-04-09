Everybody appears to love a good bout of high inflation

To be fair, though, the Budget estimate for 2023-24 is based on the first advance estimates (FAE) of gross domestic product (GDP) for 2022-23, released in January’s first week, while RBI’s is based on the second advance estimate (SAE), which was released in end-February. Much water would have flowed down the Gangetic plain between the FAE and 3 April when the monetary policy committee began its deliberations. But the devil lies in the absolute numbers. RBI’s absolute GDP for 2023-24 (based on 11.7% nominal growth forecast) is marginally higher than the Budget estimate, despite a significantly higher growth rate, because it is predicated on a small base. The SAE for 2022-23 GDP is actually lower than FAE by over ₹1 trillion. And so, while all indicators, including official estimates, were flashing slowing growth, it is mystifying that RBI—with so much additional data at its disposal—has chosen to diverge from the emerging consensus. Ordinarily, a central bank sensing stellar growth potential amid sticky inflation may have acted differently.