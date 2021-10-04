RBI is likely to follow the Fed on rate hikes

The October policy, in the meantime, will be an appropriate time period to resort to durable liquidity absorption through the use of longer tenor VRRR, in our view. With RBI resuming 14-day VRRR auctions from August, and announcing more VRRR for 3-7 day tenor in recent weeks, the next logical step is to announce liquidity absorption through longer tenor VRRR (28-day or 56-day) in the upcoming policy. We expect ₹2 trillion in longer tenor VRRR to absorb liquidity on a durable basis. RBI will also likely reduce the quantum of G-SAP purchase for the October-December and January-March quarters (it should be about ₹75,000 crore in each quarter, if RBI decides to maintain the same proportion of G-SAP purchases to net market borrowing during 1HFY22), in our view, from the ₹1.2 trillion committed for July-September, and will likely conduct it in the form of “twist operations", so as to not add further to the large liquidity surplus.

