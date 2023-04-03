One more hike, then pause

One more hike, then pause1 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2023, 11:39 PM IST
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee is expected to raise policy rates by 25 basis points at its upcoming meeting, and retain its stance on withdrawal of accommodation, but avoid forward guidance. The tightening cycle is likely to peak with the April hike. The complex interplay of growth, inflation and heightened financial sector risks after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank are shaping monetary policy directions of systemically important banks like the US Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.
